Jim Jordan Played A Lead Role In Trying To Overturn The Election According To Newly Published Texts

A trove of more than 2,000 of Mark Meadows’s texts was published today, and they show that Jim Jordan played a lead role in Trump’s plot.

Jordan was one of 34 Republican members of Congress communicating with Meadows about overturning the election.

Rep. Jordan wrote to Trump’s chief of staff:

On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all — in accordance with guidance from founding father Alexander Hamilton and judicial precedence.

�No legislative act,� wrote Alexander Hamilton in Federalist No. 78, �contrary to the Constitution, can be valid.� �The court in Hubbard v. Lowe reinforced this truth: ��That an unconstitutional statute is not a law at all is a proposition no longer open to discussion.� �226 F. 135, 137 (SDNY 1915), appeal dismissed, 242 U.S. 654 (1916). � Following this rationale, an unconstitutionally appointed elector, like an unconstitutionally enacted statute, is no elector at all.

Jordan was trying to use the Federalist Papers to say that the election was illegal and Mike Pence had the power to overturn it via the recognition of Trump’s fake electors, which is not what Alexander Hamilton meant.

At a minimum, the texts reveal that the incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee participated in a plot to overturn an election. At worst, the texts demonstrate that if Kevin McCarthy falls on his face and doesn’t become the next Speaker of the House, a man who tried to destroy US democracy could become the next speaker.

Rep. Jordan was much more involved in the plot than he has ever been willing to admit, and the DOJ is interested in examining the activities of Republican members of Congress who participated in Trump’s plot, they should begin with Jim Jordan.