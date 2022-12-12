Bad News For Trump And Lindsey Graham As Special Counsel Subpoenas Georgia Secretary Of State

Facebook

Special Counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed Georgia’s Secretary of State as part of his investigation into Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.

CNN reported:

Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

Mike Hassinger, public information officer with the Georgia secretary of state’s office, confirmed that Raffensperger’s office has received a subpoena from Smith.

“At the request of the Justice Department, we have no further comment,” Hassinger said in an email to CNN.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani, and Donald Trump were all in contact with Georgia election officials to pressure them to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.

The subpoena of the Secretary of State represents an expansion of the special counsel investigation. The DOJ is already investigating Trump’s fake elector scheme and his mishandling of classified documents.

The pressure on Georgia election officials could be a federal crime, and it leads to the question is Smith considering a broader charge of crimes against the United States for Trump and his co-conspirators?

The 1/6 Committee will release a potentially devastating evidence-filled report in nine days, but it is the DOJ investigation that has Trump and his associates in criminal legal jeopardy.