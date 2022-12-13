Donald Trump Jr. Was Behind The Plan To Use State Legislatures To Overturn The Election

Facebook

The vast criminality behind the Trump effort to overturn the 2020 election extended to his son Donald Trump Jr.

Talking Points Memo has more from Mark Meadows’s texts.

Donald Trump Jr. texted Meadows:

It’s very simple If through our lawsuits and recounts the Secretary of States on each state cannot �certify� that states vote the State Assemblies can step in and vote to put forward the electoral slate Republicans control Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina etc � we get Trump electors There is a Safe Harbor on 8 December if for whatever reason you miss that the Electors then cannot meet in the individual state Capitols on 14 December So we either have a vote WE control and WE win OR it gets kicked to Congress 6 January 2021 the House meets to vote�- by state party delegation� 1 vote per state California 1 ; Montana 1 Republicans control 28 states Democrats 22 states Once again Trump wins Senate votes for VP Pence wins Summary We have multiple paths We hold them all We have operational control Total leverage Moral High Ground POTUS must start 2nd Term now Fire Wray ; Fire Faucci Make Grennel interim head of FBI Have Barr select Special Prosecutor on HardDrivefromHell Biden crime family.

Donald Trump Jr. was talking about operational control as if the will of the people is something that can be ignored and twisted to suit the needs of an incumbent president who has lost an election.

Trump Jr. is as dangerous as his father because he shares the same disregard for democracy. The Trumps don’t want power so that they can govern and do things for the American people.

The Trump family wants power because it guarantees them wealth.

Even after Donald Trump is gone, his children could carry on the war against democracy, and Donald Trump Jr.’s messages to Mark Meadows reveal that he is also a threat to American democracy and national security.