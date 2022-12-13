Calls Grow For Marjorie Taylor Greene To Be Expelled From Congress

Facebook

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) said that Marjorie Taylor Greene had violated the constitution by supporting the overthrow of the government and should not be seated in Congress.

Rep. Pascrell tweeted:

I was the first Democrat in Congress to call for invoking Sec 3 of the 14th Amendment against insurrectionist republicans. Any republican who supports overthrowing the government has violated the Constitution and shouldn’t be seated in Congress. This person should be expelled. https://t.co/DlXCqBgKG2 — Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BillPascrell) December 12, 2022

Rep. Pascrell is correct. Rep. Greene is an insurrectionist who claimed that she was only kidding and being sarcastic about overthrowing the government, but her comments suggest that if given the opportunity, Rep. Greene will participate in any effort to overthrow the government if President Biden wins in 2024.

Greene should be expelled from Congress. The House should refuse to seat her. The congresswoman from Georgia is desperate to see Kevin McCarthy become the next Speaker of the House because McCarthy cut a deal that will increase her power in the next Congress.

Rep. Greene should not be in Congress. Elevating her increases the level of national security threat that she poses to the nation.

Kevin McCarthy has emboldened Marjorie Taylor Greene, and now it is up to the majority of Americans to stop her.