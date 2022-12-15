Adam Kinzinger Burns Republicans To The Ground In His Final House Floor Speech

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said that the Republican Party has gone from a big tent to harboring racists and the ignorant.

Video of Kinzinger:

Kinzinger: The great party of Lincoln, Roosevelt and Reagan has turned its back on the ideals of liberty.. and has embraced lies.. The Republican party used to believe in a big tent.. Now, we shelter the ignorant, the racist… pic.twitter.com/PlEur0KKBc — Acyn (@Acyn) December 15, 2022

Kinzinger said, “The once great party of Lincoln, Roosevelt, and Reagan has turned its back on the ideals of liberty and self-governance. Instead, we’ve embraced lies and deceit. The Republican Party used to believe in a big tent, which welcomed the poor, the tired, the huddled masses yearning to be free. Now, we shelter the ignorant, the racist who only stoke hatred to those who are different than us. Our constituents voted us in because of our beliefs, but we can not use our faith as a sword and a shield while ignoring the fact that we are all children of God. We are all Americans.”

Rep. Kinzinger said that he knew he would lose his friends and his job by serving on the 1/6 Committee:

Rep. Adam Kinzinger on standing up for1/6 truth during his final House floor speech, "I know that standing up for truth would cost me my job, friendships, and even my personal security. I would, without hesitation, do it all over again." pic.twitter.com/Vs4vK8h6wX — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 15, 2022

Kinzinger on standing up for 1/6 truth during his final House floor speech, “I know that standing up for truth would cost me my job, friendships, and even my personal security. I would, without hesitation, do it all over again. I can rest easy at night knowing that I fulfilled my oath of office. I know many in this institution can’t do the same.”

Adam Kinzinger knows that he did the right thing for his country. The Illinois Congressman knew that his House career was over as soon as he agreed to serve on the 1/6 Committee. Kinzinger has done tireless work in standing up for democratic principles against his own party.

Rep. Kinzinger was correct. The Republican Party that America used to know doesn’t exist anymore. It has been replaced by a hollowed-out shell of bigotry, racism, and corruption that is being led by Donald Trump.