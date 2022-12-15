Senate Republicans Give Kevin McCarthy A Political Middle Finger

Facebook

Kevin McCarthy and his House allies are complaining because Senate Republicans are trying to pass a year-long government funding bill, and Senate Republicans like Richard Shelby and Lindsey Graham aren’t taking it.

Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told CNN’s, Manu Raju:

Sen. Lindsey Graham, who is likely to back the omnibus spending bill, told me this of House GOP calls to punt on government funding until next year when they take control of the chamber. "They're having enough problems trying to find a speaker — much less pass a bill," he said — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 15, 2022

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) also responded to McCarthy:

McCarthy whacked Shelby for cutting omnibus deal bc he's retiring. Shelby: “He's running for speaker…But we all know it's the best thing to do, is fund the government when you’re here. Whether you’re retiring or whether you got five more years, the problem remains the same." pic.twitter.com/phljOOwepZ — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 15, 2022

Shelby is correct. McCarthy is only out to secure the votes to be speaker. The right thing to do for the country is to fund the government for the entire year. House Republicans don’t want the government funded because they want to try to extort Biden and congressional Democrats by threatening a government shutdown.

The new Republican House majority has taken office yet, but tensions are already surfacing with Senate Republicans. The Senate GOP has previously told House Republicans that they have no interest in potentially impeaching Biden or members of his cabinet.

If Republicans can’t pick a speaker without having a total meltdown, does anyone trust them to pass a government funding bill?

Senate Republicans aren’t going to boost McCarthy, and they are sending the message that they aren’t going to go down with the potentially sinking House Republican ship.