Congress Crushes Trump’s 2024 Coup Plan By Passing Electoral Count Act Reform

One of the biggest accomplishments of the current Congress came last after the House passed the omnibus that contained reforms to the Electoral Count Act that will stop Trump’s 2024 coup.

Once the refomed Electoral Count Act passed the House, Trump’s hopes of staging another coup attempt in 2024 were crushed.

According to a statement from the Campaign Legal Center provided to PoliticusUSA, here is what the updated Electoral Reform Act will do:

It prohibits state legislatures from changing the law after Election Day to overrule their voters and the results of the popular election.

It provides procedures to resolve disputes about electors and election certifications before those disputes reach Congress.

It strictly limits opportunities for members of Congress to second-guess states’ certified election results.

And it clarifies the vice president’s ministerial role in the counting of electoral votes, reinforcing that the vice president does not decide election results.

The passage of the Electoral Count Act updates is an important moment in the fight for democracy. Candidates will now be able to go to court if a state refuses to certify its election results. There will be no more pressure on state legislatures to change the law to overturn election results. There will be no more debate about the vice president’s role in the counting of electoral votes, and a single member of Congress can no longer challenge election results.

Congress could not adjourn for the year without protecting democracy. The next big step for Democrats will be to win back total control of Congress and pass voting rights legislation.

In a few days, President Biden will get to sign the bill into law that will stop Trump’s planned 2024 coup.