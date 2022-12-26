Trump Shows He’s Terrified Of Indictment In Days Long Christmas Meltdown

Facebook

Trump is into his second day of melting down on his social media platform, but the underlying tone is fear of criminal indictment.

Trump ranted on Truth Social:

Merry Christmas to EVERYONE, including the Radical Left Marxists that are trying to destroy our Country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation that is illegally coercing & paying Social and LameStream Media to push for a mentally disabled Democrat over the Brilliant, Clairvoyant, and USA LOVING Donald J. Trump, and, of course, The Department of Injustice, which appointed a Special “Prosecutor” who, together with his wife and family, HATES “Trump” more than any other person on earth. LOVE TO ALL!

…

The Unselect Committee’s January 6th Report is a Hoax, no different than RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of the other Scams that the Disinformation laden Democrats have been planting for years. If I weren’t leading by a lot in the Polls, against both parties, this continuation of falsehoods and lies would end quickly. I won in 2016, did much better in 2020 (RIGGED!), and the Radical Marxists don’t want to run against me or MAGA in 2024. I had almost nothing to do with January 6th. FREE SPEECH!

Later, the panic really set in, “THE RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS HAVE WEAPONIZED THE CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN THE USA. WITH NO BORDERS AND CROOKED ELECTIONS, OUR COUNTRY IS IN THIRD WORLD TROUBLE!!!”

Trump is worried about being criminally indicted. However, he lacks the social media platform to spread his message, so the nation is witnessing a cornered animal of a former president showing what is really on his mind during this holiday period.

Since he is no longer president, people like me and other journalists no longer have to waste their holidays writing about his outbursts as they happen because they are not nationally important breaking news.

Trump’s meltdown matters because it reveals that, just like any other alleged crimes, he is cracking as the law catches up to him.

Donald Trump fancies himself as a mob boss because he is a weak figure turning to Jell-O with each passing moment that potential justice draws closer to him.