Rep. Ted Lieu Calls For House Expulsion Vote On George Santos

After Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) admitted to lying to voters about his educational and professional resume, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) called for an expulsion vote if Santos is seated in the House.

Rep. Lieu tweeted:

GOP Congressman-elect George Santos, who has now admitted his whopping lies, should resign. If he does not, then @GOPLeader should call for a vote to expel @Santos4Congress. https://t.co/WutPzhaTEX — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 27, 2022

Santos defrauded the voters of his district, and if Democrats were still in charge of the House, he would not be seated.

There is no way that Republicans are going to vote to expel Santos because they have only a 4-seat majority. Since Santos has been accused of potential criminal activity, a more likely outcome is that he is criminally charged and has to resign.

Should Santos avoid criminal charges, he will serve his one term in the House and likely get bounced by the voters in his district in 2024. George Santos’s congressional career is likely over before it started.

Since this is the majority that Kevin McCarthy wants to lead, and McCarthy needs every vote he can get his mitts on to be elected speaker, he will stay quiet on Santos, and in return, George Santos will cast his vote for Kevin McCarthy to be the next Speaker of the House.

The House under the leadership of the incoming Republican majority is corrupt and will do nothing to stop a fraudster from being seated in Congress.

George Santos will be the poster boy for Democratic efforts to take back the House in 2024.