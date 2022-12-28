A Criminal Investigation Has Been Opened Into George Santos

Facebook

A Republican District Attorney has opened a criminal investigation into GOP Congressman-Elect George Santos (R-NY).

Anne Donnelly the Nassau County DA told Newsday in a statement, “The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning. The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress. No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”

Donnelly is a Republican, so this isn’t a partisan witch hunt as Santos and his defenders may claim. A New York state legislator has also requested that the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York open a criminal investigation into Santos.

Representative-Elect Santos admitted to lying about his educational and work experience, but what has intrigued and raised red flags to many observers is how Santos went from not being able to pay his rent to being rich in a very short period of time.

The cousin of a Russian oligarch funneled money into Santos’s campaign, and senior House Republicans like Kevin McCarthy knew and joked about Santos defrauding voters.

Since the Republican Party has no integrity, George Santos will be seated in the House, but depending on what the criminal investigation uncovers, his stay in Congress could be short-lived.