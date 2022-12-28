Rep. Jamie Raskin Remains A Beacon Of Integrity And Transparency While Announcing Cancer Diagnosis

Facebook

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) has been one of the nation’s strongest and most principled defenders of democracy and the Constitution, and he showed the same integrity while announcing his cancer diagnosis.

Rep. Raskin said in a statement to his constituents:

After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer. I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment.

I expect to be able to work through this period but have been cautioned by my doctors to reduce unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu and other viruses. In addition to destroying cancer cells, chemotherapy impairs natural antibodies and undermines the body’s immune system. I am advised that it also causes hair loss and weight gain (although I am still holding out hope for the kind that causes hair gain and weight loss).

With the benefit of early detection and fine doctors, the help of my extraordinary staff, the love of Sarah and our daughters and sons-in-law (actual and to-be) and family and friends, and the support of my beloved constituents and my colleagues in the House, I plan to get through this and, in the meantime, to keep making progress every day in Congress for American democracy.

My love and solidarity go out to other families managing cancer or any other health condition in this holiday season—and all the doctors, nurses and medical personnel who provide us comfort and hope.

The excellent news is that Rep. Raskin’s cancer was caught early and that his prognosis is good. Raskin will be leading the Democratic defense of President Biden against the numerous investigations that House Republicans are expected to launch when they take control of the House.

Raskin is a constitutional expert who has risen to national prominence during the Trump impeachments and 1/6 Committee investigation.

He is an essential figure in the fight to protect American democracy, and the same integrity that he demonstrates when arguing for his country was also present in his statement announcing the cancer diagnosis.

Here is hoping for a speedy recovery for Jamie Raskin.