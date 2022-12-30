Trump Received Money From China While He Was President

Facebook

One of the biggest issues that Trump’s tax returns revealed was that he was taking money from foreign countries while he was president, including China.

Politico reported:

The six years of tax returns disclosed Friday show that Trump received extensive income from Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom — including gross business income of at least $35.3 million from Canada in 2017, the year he entered office.

That year, Trump also brought in $6.5 million from China, $5.8 million from Indonesia and $5.7 million from India.

Trump was the most conflicted president in United States history. As he railed against China and claimed he was tough on China, Donald Trump took money from the Chinese.

The reality is that Donald Trump exploited the nation’s lack of disclosure and presidential ethics laws, and the few guardrails that were supposed to exist, like the IRS audit of the sitting president, were dismantled by Trump.

The tax returns demonstrate both why Trump is so eager to return to power and corrupted and conflicted he was while in control.

The United States needs codified presidential ethics laws. The good faith disclosure system does not work, and not fixing the problem now will only lead to potentially even greater criminality and corruption in the future.