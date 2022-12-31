Marjorie Taylor Greene Melts Down Over Trump’s Tax Returns Being Released

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green is melting down and vowing payback for Democrats releasing Trump’s tax returns.

Greene tweeted:

The Democrats illegally releasing President Trump’s personal tax records is a new low in the biggest political persecution of any President in history. Everyone gets to see how successful Pres Trump is & that he always followed the IRS rules. Now, turnabout is fair play. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 30, 2022

Years of litigation demonstrated that there was nothing illegal about the release of Trump’s tax returns. Trump and his administration may have committed the only illegal act if it is found that they prevented the IRS from carrying out audits of the now-former president while he was in office as required by law.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter For More Stories Like This:

If Marjorie Taylor Greene is threatening Joe Biden’s tax returns, she will be very disappointed to find out that the legal audits of the president have resumed under Biden and that the President has released all of his tax returns.

Greene’s meltdown suggests that even Trump’s most devoted supporters in Congress know how damaging the tax returns are.

The idea that Donald Trump complied with IRS rules is almost as laughable as the idea that Trump is being persecuted.

If Donald Trump wants to stop getting sued, having his tax returns released, and being criminally investigated, he should stop committing crimes.

Marjorie Taylor is giving America a sneak peek at the sort of dysfunctional acceptance of criminals and their crimes that House Republicans will bring to Congress when they assume the House majority in just a few days.