Trump Held A Media Availability At Mar-a-Lago And All Of The Networks Blew Him Off

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Trump still thinks he will get tons of free cable news coverage, but when he held a media availability at Mar-a-Lago, none of the networks showed up.

The story:

Wow! Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at his annual New Years Eve event at Mar-a-Lago and not a single cable news network showed up. He spoke for less than 5 minutes. Oops. When Trump loses Fox & Newsmax he’s got real problems and it looks like he saw it coming. pic.twitter.com/fNNnL8pCRm — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) January 1, 2023

Trump appeared tired last night at Mar-a-Lago when taking limited questions from the press (a total of 2 minutes)—as he couldn’t even fire back on a question about DeSantis. Instead, he was rendered mute. To make it worse, Newsmax didn’t even pick up his remarks. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) January 1, 2023

As we detailed elsewhere, Trump’s New Year’s message was a total meltdown, and he spent his party complaining about how lousy everything is in the United States.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter For More Stories Like This:



Trump is so detached from reality that he thought the media would come running if he announced that he would talk to them at his private club. Well, talk to them is not exactly correct. Trump talks at the media.

Why would the media rush to cover anything that Trump has to say? He has been telling the same lies for years. His act is stale, and he appears to be a presidential candidate in technicality only.

If he ever actually campaigns, Donald Trump will get some coverage, but this isn’t 2016 anymore. Trump doesn’t move ratings for anyone, including Fox News, and without Fox, it is difficult to see the former president getting any media coverage.

Trump, just like Norma Desmond in the 1950 Hollywood classic Sunset Boulevard, is ready for his close-up, but the cameras and public attention have long since departed.