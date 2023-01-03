Democrats Are Loving Kevin McCarthy’s Humiliating Defeat

Facebook

House Democrats are cheering, laughing, and having a great time as Kevin McCarthy is suffering a humiliating first-ballot defeat in his quest to be the next Speaker of the House.

Rep. Jammal Bowman (D-NY) tweeted about the mood of the Democratic caucus:

.@GOPLeader doesn't have the votes! We're in a good mood. pic.twitter.com/GBtWtjoSVn — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) January 3, 2023

There was even a long standing ovation for Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA):

Rep. Nancy Pelosi gets a standing ovation as she votes for Hakeem Jeffries to be the next Speaker. pic.twitter.com/cGXt4VO2mm — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 3, 2023

House Democrats are watching the worst day of Kevin McCarthy’s life like it is a party. In case there is any question, House Democrats are happy to spend all day voting for Hakeem Jeffries and watching the car crash of the Republican speaker fight play out in front of them.

Republicans wanted to be in the House majority and they have promptly come out of the gate with their shoelaces tied together. House Republicans are faceplanting before America and the world.

The opposition to McCarthy within his own caucus is up to 19 members. Democrats are sitting back and watching the show.