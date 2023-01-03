House Republican Melt Down And Start Screaming At Each Other Before Speaker Vote

Facebook

The House Republican caucus melted down into a shouting match as they reportedly started screaming at each other before the Speaker vote.

Politico reported:

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and his top supporters erupted at the dozen-plus conservative hardliners vowing to block his speakership bid in a closed-door meeting Tuesday, just hours before the vote.

…

One of McCarthy’s chief antagonists, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), spoke up to defend his position — and lashed out against Roger’s remarks about keeping fellow Republicans off committees, shouting profanities at his colleague. Rogers said after the meeting that his warning that the Steering Committee will block McCarthy opponents from getting committee assignments wasn’t just a threat: “I promised it.”

Republicans are screaming at each other and totally melting down because they can’t agree on a person to be the Speaker of the House. It would be the height of delusion for anyone to believe that the House Republican caucus will be unified after this speaker election fight.

Republicans have already turned the House into a dumpster fire.

The battle within the Republican caucus has just started, and it is expected to continue for the next two years.

America is going to be in for a very bumpy ride.