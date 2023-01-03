Jamie Raskin Roasts Kevin McCarthy For His Once In Century Humiliation

Facebook

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said that Kevin McCarthy is getting a once-in-a-century humiliation for whitewashing an insurrection.

Rep. Raskin tweeted:

This once-in-a-century humiliation of a party’s nominee for Speaker is chickens coming home to roost for McCarthy, who whitewashed right-wing insurrectionism on the House floor. Nobody’s getting killed now, but the House GOP now sleeps in the bed they made with Trump and Bannon. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) January 3, 2023

Rep. Raskin is correct. Kevin McCarthy did not build this humiliating defeat with one act or one day. McCarthy has been caving to insurrectionists and domestic terror supporters since the 1/6 attack.

At the time of this writing, Kevin McCarthy is losing his third vote to be the next Speaker of the House. It turned out that not even pandering to the most dangerous right-wing flank in the House was enough to gain their support and the House gavel.

Kevin McCarthy worked hard to fail this spectacularly and become a national joke.

It is apparent that the Never Kevin group of House Republican voters is not going to budge on their position. Kevin McCarthy can hold votes all night, but the math will still be the math.

Kevin McCarthy has earned this level of humiliation.

The question is, how much longer will his supporters stick with him?

Some moderate Democrats have opened discussions with some moderate Republicans about forming a coalition majority in the House. The Democratic House leadership has no interest in helping McCarthy, but if this farce continues, something will eventually shift, and the result could be the end of Kevin McCarthy.