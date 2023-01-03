Jim Jordan’s Nominating Speech Backfires As McCarthy Loses Second Speaker Ballot

Facebook

The anti-McCarthy Republicans rallied around Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as his nominating speech might have backfired and sunk McCarthy.

McCarthy lost the second ballot:

Kevin McCarthy has already lost the second ballot as Jim Jordan is the opposition favorite. pic.twitter.com/f6fjNKByfL — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 3, 2023

It was predicted that the ‘Never Kevins’ would flip to Jordan:

A third ballot will be needed. As Rep Bob Good (R-VA) predicted, the anti-"Speaker McCarthy" faction is shifting its votes to Rep Jim Jordan (R-OH) Jordan's new "nominating" speech for Kevin McCarthy seeking to galvanize votes for McCarthy, seems to have the opposite effect — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 3, 2023

It is getting to the point where it is logical to start questioning how long Kevin McCarthy will stick around and endure this humiliation. If McCarthy doesn’t win the speaker vote, his congressional career will essentially be over.

Here is Jim Jordan’s speech nominating McCarthy:

However, it is tough to see much of a future for Kevin McCarthy even if he survives the speaker vote spectacle.

The plan seems to be to get McCarthy to stand down and nominate Jim Jordan to be the next Speaker of the House.

Kevin McCarthy’s supporters have shown no signs that they will abandon McCarthy for another candidate, but the secret second-ballot opposition candidate has been revealed, and it is Jim Jordan.

There is no sign of movement toward Kevin McCarthy, as there is still nothing he can do to get their support and be the next Speaker of the House.