Sean Hannity Warns that Republicans Are On Verge of Becoming a Total Clown Show

Sean Hannity had a brief moment in reality Tuesday night, in which he admitted that House Republicans are on the verge of becoming a total clown show.

“It is day one of the 188 Congress (sic*), and House Republicans now are on the verge of becoming a total clown show if they’re not careful,” Sean Hannity told his Fox audience.

(*118th Congress: 2023-2024)

Hannity: Fox alert.. House Republicans now are on the verge of becoming a total clown show pic.twitter.com/t4kwAatCEi — Acyn (@Acyn) January 4, 2023

“But despite the cheering and the elation from Democrats and the mob and the media, it’s not a dire situation yet.”

Well, Hannity might not think so, but it is the first time since 1923 that the House failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot. As of Tuesday, the House failed to elect a speaker on the first…

second…

and third ballot.

So dire seems an understatement, but then that would only be the case if their goal were to actually govern.

There is no indication that House Republicans, aside from the few moderates, have any desire to actually do their job and Sean Hannity is certainly not the person who would cheer them into finally doing the People’s work, as indicated by his inclusion of “the mob” in his warning.

Culture wars are Hannity’s bread and butter. Culture wars are the opposite of actually governing.

Still, for Fox News to even come this close to admitting that Republicans have made clowns out of themselves is big news. Perhaps it’s only to point out that they are not Newsmax, but it is still a good sign any time reality creeps into their coverage during a Hannity segment.

The truth is that Republicans are not on the verge of making a total clown show out of themselves; they were on that verge about a decade ago. They are now way past that, and with Kevin McCarthy’s humiliation also comes more recognition that this party is long past out of control.

They managed to take an attack on this country and turn it into something to defend, so they are way past clowns. Their ineptitude is harming this country. If people are cheering their failure, it is because they have refused to clean their own house of insurrectionists and representatives who worked actively to steal votes from their own constituents.

If people are laughing, it is because they have been on the verge of a nervous breakdown watching this party attack their own country with no speed bumps but the two members they exiled for their patriotism.