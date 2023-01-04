Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has The Perfect Response To Claims That Democrats Are Drinking While Kevin McCarthy Crashes And Burns

Facebook

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) pointed out that if Democrats took a shot every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote, they’d all be unconscious by now.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez responded to a claim that House Democrats are drinking as McCarthy is losing:

If only! If Dems took a shot every time McCarthy lost a Republican, we’d all be unconscious by now🍹 https://t.co/Vb1i29o4rv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2023

House Democrats are enjoying watching Kevin McCarthy humiliate himself with loss after loss as he tries to become the next Speaker of the House, but Democrats still have to be in the chamber to vote, so of course, they aren’t drinking.

Kevin McCarthy has already clinched his sixth straight speaker vote loss. Three more defeats and he will tie the modern record for the number of ballots required to elect a new Speaker of the House.

At some point, even Kevin McCarthy will have to realize that it is just not happening. Rep. McCarthy can hold 10,000 votes, but his opposition will not let him win.

The only upside to being in the House minority is that there is none of the pressure of having to build coalitions and govern, Unfortunately for the country, Democrats are really good at governing, and now they are stuck in the minority where for the time being, they will have little governing to do.

Technically, there is still no Congress. As Republicans bicker with each other, this situation begins to move from embarrassing to dangerous. With no House in session, any emergency situation that might arise can’t be dealt with.

Kevin McCarthy needs to step aside because his ego is creating an unnecessary risk.

Democrats aren’t drinking in the House, but if anyone needs a drink, it is Kevin McCarthy.