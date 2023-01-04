Kevin McCarthy Urged To Cut A Deal Or Step Down After Losing 5th Speaker Vote

Facebook

His opposition is not weakening, and calls are growing for Kevin McCarthy to either make a deal with the Never Kevins or step down and let someone else run for Speaker of the House.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) told reporters:

McCarthy has a problem: KEN BUCK just told us that he told McCarthy he needs to cut a deal or step aside & let people like STEVE SCALISE try And he thinks this needs to happen TODAY If he doesn’t, Buck indicated he may no longer support for McCarthy, another possible vote lost — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) January 4, 2023

Buck has voted for McCarthy on each of the ballots, but it is clear that the patience of Kevin McCarthy’s supporters is becoming exhausted. McCarthy is not going to get enough votes to be speaker. Democrats are not going to come to his rescue.

It does not appear that there are any swing voters for McCarthy to pick up among his opponents.

Democrats are not going to lower the threshold for McCarthy by leaving the House floor and allowing him to win with less than 218 votes.

The fifth vote ended up the same as the fourth vote, and the sixth vote will likely be the same as the previous two.

House Republicans have wasted a second day of what was supposed to be their new majority because Kevin McCarthy refuses to step aside.

McCarthy has threatened his fellow House Republicans with total war until they elect him speaker, but all that House Republicans are doing is wasting time, as Kevin McCarthy’s House career goes up in flames.