As He Faces More Humiliation, Kevin McCarthy Is Discussing Trying To Adjourn The House For The Weekend

Kevin McCarthy still doesn’t have the votes to be the next Speaker of the House, so he is discussing trying to adjourn the House for the weekend.

Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News tweeted:

IMPORTANT UPDATE from me and @bresreports The plan for the House floor right now is quite uncertain. Likely to be at least one floor vote for speaker GOP leadership has discussed trying to adjourn for the weekend, but no firm plan as of now…. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 5, 2023

It does appear that McCarthy still has zero path to the speakership:

Add him to the five others I count (Gaetz, Boebert, Biggs, Gosar, and Roy), there's zero path for McCarthy. It's a contest between his ego, and the patience of the rest of the GOP to see how long this goes on. https://t.co/6p88hmiXTf — Brynn Tannehill (@BrynnTannehill) January 5, 2023

McCarthy has given those who are voting against him everything that they have asked for, including staying out of House primaries and the ability to fire him at the drop of a hat, and the answer has still been no.

The fact of the matter is that the opposition does not want Kevin McCarthy to be the next Speaker of the House. They don’t know who they want in his place, but they definitely know that they don’t want McCarthy.

The lack of a congress is starting to become a national security issue, as members of House committees that handle intelligence can’t be briefed because until they are sworn in, they lack the appropriate security clearances.

It has gotten to the point where it doesn’t matter if Kevin McCarthy can get the House adjourned until next Christmas. The votes do not look like they will be there to elect him speaker.

One entitled man is holding up half of the legislative branch of the United States government. McCarthy keeps trying to focus the conversation on the point that he has ten times more votes than his opponents, but another number matters more.

Twenty is a more significant number than one, and it is that one man who has brought the House to a halt because he refuses to face the growing possibility that he will never be the Speaker of the House.