MAGA Meltdown As Ali Alexander Promises To Release Criminal Evidence That Will Get Marjorie Taylor Greene Expelled From Congress

Ali Alexander claims that he has evidence that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) committed a crime that will get her expelled from Congress.

Video:

Ali Alexander is threatening to release evidence that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene "committed a crime" that will get her expelled from Congress: "I will not suffer this harlot. I will not be taught vows and loyalty, commitment from a whore!" pic.twitter.com/4NUFiX2nao — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 5, 2023

Alexander said, “In the coming days, I am going to reveal in my summation and the summation of attorneys that Marjorie Taylor Greene committed a crime. That crime is going to be handed to the state of Georgia, and the state of Georgia will decide whether they adjudicate. that crime or not. The House Ethics Committee and House Rules must expel Marjorie Taylor Greene with this evidence comes to light.”

Alexander claims that he was played by Greene and that tales of her drunken nights will soon be revealed.

Ali Alexander has his own credibility issues. Alexander is someone who was close to Greene, and he did organize the Stop The Steal rallies, so the logical speculation goes to Greene’s potential involvement in the 1/6 plot. Greene could have a special degree of legal jeopardy because she was only a congressperson elect and did not yet have congressional immunity.

Alexander could be blowing smoke, and his evidence might be nothing, but Greene did come closer than any of the other Trump associates who attended meetings about the plot to overturn the election to being thrown off of the ballot.

Rep. Greene has been known to go out partying with Rep. Matt Gaetz and former Rep. Madison Cawthorn so tales of her drinking won’t be a big surprise.

Frankly, it would be more shocking if Greene had not potentially committed crimes.

With no Speaker of the House, and Congress in chaos, allegations could soon be coming out about Marjorie Taylor Greene.