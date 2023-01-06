Republicans Have To Be Held Back From Attacking Matt Gaetz After He Denies Kevin McCarthy Speakership

Facebook

House Republicans almost erupted into violence as several of them tried to physically attack Matt Gaetz after his vote denied Kevin McCarthy the speakership.

Video of Rep. Mike Rogers going after Gaetz:

The scene from the House floor:

Things are getting heated on the floor. pic.twitter.com/jG6rUaUKg2 — Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) January 7, 2023

Almost a fight on the House floor after Gaetz appears to be denying McCarthy the Speakership by one vote https://t.co/Dai8SWuJ5O — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) January 7, 2023

McCarthy then went straight over to Gaetz and they had a very heated conversation that ended with McCarthy being overheard saying, “We’ll do it again:”

C-SPAN provides fantastic camera angles that show McCarthy making a beeline for Gaetz after the vote, the two having a heated conversation that involved finger-pointing, and McCarthy walking away overheard saying, "We'll do it again." pic.twitter.com/kmVOevVvmD — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 7, 2023

McCarthy’s side thought that they had won when Gaetz voted present, but they had miscounted the votes and were still one vote short.

Matt Gaetz has sworn that Kevin McCarthy will never get his vote, so if it comes down to him, McCarthy could be screwed.

At some point, McCarthy’s supporters are going to crack and get tired of the endless votes that go nowhere. How many more times is Kevin McCarthy going to be allowed to fail before House Republicans pull the plug?

They thought it was over. Now they are stuck in the House for at least one more vote. It is being reported that Gaetz wants to adjourn until Monday, but if Kevin McCarthy doesn’t get this done tonight, it is fair to suspect that it will never happen.

The House is bordering on violence, as everyone appears to be at the end of their rope.