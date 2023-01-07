Jim Jordan Gets The Power To Immediately Try To Shut Down The Criminal Investigations Of Trump

Facebook

One of the many caves that McCarthy gave to the far right was a special select subcommittee run under Jim Jordan’s Judiciary Committee that will investigate the criminal probes into Trump.

Politico reported:

A proposed subcommittee to investigate “weaponization” of the federal government — a key demand of House conservatives who delivered Speaker Kevin McCarthy the gavel — would be given sweeping investigatory powers that include explicit authority to review “ongoing criminal investigations.”

The language of the proposed “select subcommittee,” which would operate under the Judiciary Committee expected to be chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), also gives the panel power to access any information shared with the House Intelligence Committee. That panel typically receives the highest-level classified intelligence and briefings of any committee in Congress.

Don’t be fooled by language about investigating all current criminal investigations. This select committee is primarily interested in the investigations into Donald Trump. It is clear why Trump was so desperate to see Kevin McCarthy become Speaker. House Republicans will try to shut down the special counsel probe into Trump. If they can’t shut the investigations down. they are going to work as Trump’s PR machine to muddy the waters and create counternarratives to make it appear that the investigations into Trump are a form of political persecution.

Jim Jordan, who was involved in Trump’s plot to overthrow the government, will now use his power as chair of the House Judiciary Committee to try to clear a path for Trump to return to the White House in 2024.

The American people can expect zero productive legislation from House Republicans and their empty-suit Speaker of the House. It is going to be nothing but investigations into Biden and converting the House majority into an arm of the Trump 2024 campaign for the next two years.