Even Chuck Todd Appears To Be Looking Ahead To When Hakeem Jeffries Is Speaker

NBC’s Chuck Todd asked Rep. Hakeem Jeffries if he will be able to restore strength to the House if he becomes Speaker.

Transcript via Meet The Press:



CHUCK TODD:

You know, one of the things that I’ve noticed in Washington, no matter — when an institution gets weakened, even when the party changes hands, it’s sometimes hard to restrengthen that institution. Are you concerned that, should you have the good fortune of, of having the ability to be speaker, that it’s actually going to be hard to restore some of these powers?

REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES:

No. Our concern right now is on getting things done for everyday Americans and tackling the business that is in front of us — making sure that we have a farm bill that makes sense for the American people, making sure that we actually can fund a government that invests in economic opportunity, invests in the health and the public safety of the American people, making sure that we don’t default on our debt for the first time in American history, making sure that we reauthorize important agencies like the FAA so we can strengthen air travel in these country — in this country. This is the agenda that we’re going to focus on as Democrats: lower costs, better-paying jobs, American jobs that can be brought back to this country. And I’m very, very troubled by the way in which the Congress has started. And hopefully, that doesn’t portend what’s to come.

Rep. Jeffries was correct. The foolish deal that Kevin McCarthy made with his caucus has no bearing on what would happen in a future Democratic House majority.

The question was revealing because it suggests that DC types like Chuck Todd don’t see a long future for Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker.

One of two things is going to happen. Either McCarthy takes the fall when his caucus forces him into a debt ceiling fight that they lose, or Republicans will lose the House in 2024. If Donald Trump is the GOP presidential nominee, it will be a near certainty that Republicans will lose the House.

Kevin McCarthy does not seem long for his current position. The future star is leading the Democratic caucus, as Kevin McCarthy’s political career looks to be living on borrowed time.