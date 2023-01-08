Jim Jordan To Subpoena The FBI For Their Criminal Evidence Against Trump

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

The new select subcommittee that will fall under Rep. Jim Jordan’s jurisdiction will have the ability to subpoena the FBI for its criminal evidence against Trump.

The New York Times reported:



The resolution appears to give him authority to subpoena the Justice Department for information about the special counsel inquiry into Mr. Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents, along with other politically charged matters like an open tax investigation into President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

The text of the resolution would also grant Mr. Jordan’s panel the power to receive the same highly classified information that intelligence agencies make available to their oversight committee, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

For More Stories Like This Subscribe To Our Newsletter:

Just as Devin Nunes was for the Mueller investigation, Jim Jordan is going to try to be Trump’s mole leaking evidence and information to the failed former president about the multiple DOJ criminal investigations into both 1/6 and his theft of classified documents.

The Department of Justice isn’t in the habit of turning its evidence over to anyone, so the subpoenas will lead to a long and protracted legal battle between the DOJ and House Republicans.

Jordan should struggle to justify why he and his committee will need the criminal evidence in an ongoing investigation to conduct legislative branch oversight. As has been seen in other congressional investigations, subpoenas can be tied up for years in court. It is likely that any subpoenas that Jordan issues will be rendered meaningless either by Democrats taking back the House, or Trump getting criminally charged.