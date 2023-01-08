1/6 Criminal Suspect Rep. Scott Perry Wants To Serve On Committee Investigating The FBI

Facebook

If there is one House Republican in jeopardy of facing criminal charges for his role in the 1/6 plot, it is Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), and Perry wants to serve on the committee investigating the 1/6 investigations.

Video:

Asked by @GStephanopoulos if he will pledge to not serve on new House committee investigating Jan. 6 probes while he is part of DOJ investigation, GOP Rep. Scott Perry says, “Why should I be limited…just because someone has made an accusation?” https://t.co/Djf55CibwT pic.twitter.com/EnbQ3k2JzF — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 8, 2023

Here is what Perry thought that he should be able to serve on the committee:

Perry’s phone was among those seized by investigators last year. He would not rule out serving on the subcommittee. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 8, 2023

Other House Republicans, like Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), are at least witnesses in 1/6 criminal investigations. It has been two years, and there has been no evidence emerged that people like Jordan and McCarthy committed crimes, but they did witness crimes which should disqualify them from overseeing federal enforcement that is investigating those crimes.

Perry is a different story. The feds seized his phone and his emails because he was directly involved in the plot to overthrow the election. Rep. Perry tried to get Jeffrey Clark named attorney general so that the DOJ could claim that there was fraud in the election.

Rep. Perry communicated with both the Trump White House and Rep. John Eastman.

The difference between Scott Perry and Jim Jordan is that Perry went way beyond his legislative duties and participated in the plot. Jordan has critical evidence that he refuses to discuss about the plot and the actions of Trump on 1/6.

Scott Perry could easily find himself under federal criminal indictment in the future, and if he is on the House select committee investigating the investigations, it will prove that the committee is a cover-up operation, not legislative branch oversight.