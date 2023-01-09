Unlike Trump, Biden Didn’t Steal And Lie About Classified Documents

Facebook

Half a dozen classified documents were found in an old office of President Biden’s dating back to when he was vice president, but unlike Trump, Biden immediately turned the documents over and is fully cooperating.

CNN reported:

“The White House is cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice regarding the discovery of what appear to be Obama-Biden Administration records, including a small number of documents with classified markings,” Richard Sauber, special counsel to President Biden, said in a statement. “The documents were discovered when the President’s personal attorneys were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. The President periodically used this space from mid-2017 until the start of the 2020 campaign. On the day of this discovery, November 2, 2022, the White House Counsel’s Office notified the National Archives. The Archives took possession of the materials the following morning.”

Before the media and Republicans start bothsidesing the classified documents story, a few important distinctions need to be made. Unlike Trump, Biden didn’t steal the classified documents and then lied to the National Archives and the Department of Justice. President Biden’s lawyers located the documents and complied with the law by notifying the National Archives and turning the documents over the next day. Also unlike Trump, the documents weren’t in Biden’s desk or the basement of his personal residence. Biden had the documents in the locked closet of a vacant off-site office space.

Republicans and the media will try to use this story to exonerate Trump, but Joe Biden is not likely not be charged with a crime, while the nation is waiting for the day when Trump is indicted.