Donald Trump Is Another Step Closer To Potentially Being Indicted

With the special grand jury in Fulton County, GA wrapping up its work, Donald Trump and his election meddling associates are closer to being indicted.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported:

In a brief order issued Monday, Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney wrote that the grand jury has fulfilled its duties to his satisfaction.

In addition, a majority of Superior Court judges who have reviewed the special grand jury’s final report agree, his order stated.

“The Court thanks the grand jurors for their dedication, professionalism, and significant commitment of time and attention to this important matter. It was no small sacrifice to serve,” McBurney wrote.

The Judge’s order:

🚨 The Fulton County special grand jury has completed its work and the judge has ordered it dissolved. The special grand jury has been investigating efforts by former President Trump and his allies to interfere with Georgia's 2020 election result. #gapol pic.twitter.com/5PIqxjWP6o — Sam Gringlas (@gringsam) January 9, 2023

The Special Grand Jury was tasked with gathering evidence related to Donald Trump and his associates potentially violating Georgia election law as they attempted to pressure state officials into overturning the 2020 presidential results for Joe Biden.

The next step is for a hearing to be held to determine if the Special Grand Jury’s report, including any possible recommendations for indictments will be released to the public. Media organizations have stated that they will seek to have the report made public.

The final decision on indictments will rest will Fulton County, DA Fani Willis. There is ample evidence, included Trump on taped phone calls pressuring Georgia election officials to find him votes.

As the DOJ investigations into potential Trump criminal activity roll along, don’t forget about Georgia, because the investigation in Fulton County could be the first stop in a 2023 Donald Trump criminal indictment tour.