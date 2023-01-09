House Republicans To Launch Pointless Investigations Of Fauci And The 2016 Election

Facebook

House Republicans plan to investigate irrelevant topics like Dr. Fauci and the 2016 election with their new majority.

Axios reported:



The subcommittee’s top target is what Republicans call “the politicization of the FBI,” including scrutiny of the investigations of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The subcommittee also will look into Anthony Fauci and his approach to COVID misinformation and disinformation … the Justice Department’s interaction with local school boards on masking and other COVID policies … and the Department of Homeland Security’s failed effort to create a Disinformation Governance Board.

It is like if Fox News and Newsmax ran the House of Representatives, the list above is precisely what they would investigate.

The same special select committee is also going to be trying to get the DOJ’s criminal evidence against Donald Trump, so they should be pretty busy doing nothing of consequence for the American people.

The Republican House majority has no legislative agenda to pass into law. They have no interest in working with President Biden and Democrats on bipartisan legislation that would benefit the country.

For the next two years, House Republicans will waste the next Congress with pointless investigations, obstruction of progress, and pandering to Donald Trump.

By the time the 2024 election arrives, voters should be eager to rid the nation of House Republican amateur hour and put serious people back in charge.