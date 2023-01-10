Posted on by Jason Easley

Katie Porter Gets A Jump On Other Democratic Candidates By Announcing 2024 Senate Run

Even though Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) has not announced her retirement yet, Rep. Katie Porter launched her campaign for the 2024 California Senate race.

Video announcement from Porter:

The California Senate race could be one of the most competitive in 2024 because the state’s primary system makes it likely that two Democrats will face off in the general election.

Rep. Adam Schiff has already met with Sen. Feinstein and suggested that he will launch a campaign if she decides not to run again. Reps. Barbara Lee and Ro Khanna are other high-profile names who are likely to get into the race.

Porter is a strong fundraiser who just won a close and tough reelection contest. She would be a favorite to advance out of a primary and to the general election. A way too early first thought is that Porter and Schiff might be the favorites to be the top two voter-getters in a primary to advance to the general election.

It is the general election is Porter versus Schiff, California and the United States will be assured of getting a good senator who will fight for them and has already demonstrated the ability to govern.