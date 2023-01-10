Katie Porter Gets A Jump On Other Democratic Candidates By Announcing 2024 Senate Run

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Even though Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) has not announced her retirement yet, Rep. Katie Porter launched her campaign for the 2024 California Senate race.

Video announcement from Porter:

California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy. Today, I'm proud to announce my candidacy for the U.S. Senate in 2024. pic.twitter.com/X1CSE8T12B — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) January 10, 2023

The California Senate race could be one of the most competitive in 2024 because the state’s primary system makes it likely that two Democrats will face off in the general election.

For More Stories Like This Get Our Newsletter:

Rep. Adam Schiff has already met with Sen. Feinstein and suggested that he will launch a campaign if she decides not to run again. Reps. Barbara Lee and Ro Khanna are other high-profile names who are likely to get into the race.

Porter is a strong fundraiser who just won a close and tough reelection contest. She would be a favorite to advance out of a primary and to the general election. A way too early first thought is that Porter and Schiff might be the favorites to be the top two voter-getters in a primary to advance to the general election.

It is the general election is Porter versus Schiff, California and the United States will be assured of getting a good senator who will fight for them and has already demonstrated the ability to govern.