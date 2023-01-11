George Santos’s Local Republican Party Tells Him To Immediately Resign

Facebook

The Nassau County Republican Party called on Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to resign for lying to the district’s voters.

Nassau County Republican Chairman Joseph Cairo said, “There’s no place in the Nassau County Republican Committee, nor should he serve in public service, nor as an elected official. He is not welcome here at Republican headquarters for meetings or at any of our events. As I said, he disgraced the House of Representatives. We do not consider him one of our congress people. Today, on behalf of the Nassau county Republican committee, I am calling for his immediate resignation.”

Rep. Santos isn’t going to resign. He appears to be in the House to grift and make as much money for himself before the voters or law enforcement remove him from office.

The statement from the local Republican Party is a virtual political death sentence. The Republican Party in his district is telling people not to vote for him.

Santos is something that both Democrats and Republicans seem to agree on.

DCCC Spokesperson Nebeyatt Betre said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “George Santos is a fraud who doesn’t deserve to be in Congress. Long Island voters know that, and that’s why even his own party wants him to resign. He is an embarrassment to Long Island and represents the worst of politics.”

Even if Santos doesn’t resign, it looks like his days are numbered in the House.