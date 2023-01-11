Hakeem Jeffries Renames Jim Jordan’s Select Committee The Committee On Insurrection Protection

Facebook

On the House floor, Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) renamed Jim Jordan’s select committee the committee on insurrection protection.

Video:

House Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries, calls the “House Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government Act” the "Insurrection Protection Act" He calls out GOP for doing nothing to combat inflation: Instead, they've helped the rich & attacked abortion. Period, full stop. pic.twitter.com/D266nmzJHL — Witches Truth Post 📜 (@witchestruth) January 11, 2023

Scott MacFarlane of CBS News tweeted:

JUST NOW: On House floor; Referring to newly-approved “House Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government”…. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) calls it the “committee on insurrection protection” — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 11, 2023

Jeffries also tweeted:

Jeffries was correct. The select committee exists to run a cover-up operation for and leak the DOJ’s criminal evidence to Donald Trump. There is a reason why so many of the House Republicans who supported Trump’s coup, or in the case of Rep. Scott Perry participated in the plot have expressed interest in being named to the select committee.

Jordan’s committee is a political operation that wants to damage Biden, clear Trump, and whitewash the role of House Republicans in the scheme. The Jordan committee wants to discredit the work of the 1/6 Committee.

The House Republican select committee will get lapped up by conservative media. It will be great for Republican committee members who will land regular appearances on Fox News and Newsmax, but otherwise, the committee will be a waste of time and bad for the country.

Far-right House Republicans demanded this committee because it will serve as their platform to grandstand before the 2024 election, and Democrats should not let a moment go by without calling out the true purpose of this committee.