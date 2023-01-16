House Republicans Strike Out As The Secret Service Doesn’t Keep Visitor Logs For Any President’s Private Home

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

House Republicans want the visitor logs for President Biden’s private home, but the Secret Service doesn’t keep such records.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) demanded the visitor logs for Biden’s private Delaware home.

There is just one small problem.

The Secret Service doesn’t keep types of records for any president.

The White House responded to Comer’s request in a statement, “Consistent with past precedent of every President across decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal. But upon taking office, President Biden restored the norm and tradition of keeping White House visitors logs, including publishing them regularly, after the previous administration ended them.”

A private residence is not government property, so the federal government does not keep visitor logs. This is not the first time that the issue of private property visitor logs has arisen.

Get Exclusive Stories In Our Newsletter:

Trump backed off his push to have his private Florida club declared the ‘winter White House’ after he found out that doing so would mean that visitor logs would have to be kept and potentially made public.

The House Republican plan appears to be to ask President Biden for things that don’t exist to make him look guilty.

It is a silly strategy cooked up by amateurs who have never been in charge of high-profile congressional committees.

House Republicans aren’t looking for truth. They are trying to drum up a scandal that can be used against Biden in 2024.

What is troubling is that so many mainstream organizations ran with Comer’s request without doing the most basic research, which is why corporate media laziness threatens the nation’s democracy.