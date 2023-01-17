Biden White House Fires Back And Demands McCarthy Reveal Secret Deals He Made To Become Speaker

Facebook

The Biden White House is calling on Kevin McCarthy to reveal the secret deals that he made to get the votes to become Speaker of the House.

The White House is not playing games with Kevin McCarthy.

Spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement, “An unprecedented tax hike on the middle class and a national abortion ban are just a glimpse of the secret, backroom deals Speaker McCarthy made with extreme MAGA members to end this month’s chaotic elections and claim the gavel. It is well past time for Speaker McCarthy and the ultra MAGA Republican House members to come out of the dark and tell the American people, in-full, what they decided in secret.”

Speaker McCarthy has looked compromised by his refusal to answer questions on whether he made a deal with the Freedom Caucus to cut defense spending, and his quick changing of the subject anytime Rep. George Santos’s name comes up in conversation.

McCarthy is proving to be as weak as expected after the bruising nearly week-long fight to get him elected speaker.

Rep. McCarthy hasn’t told his Republican caucus what he promised the far-right in exchange for the dropping of their opposition to him.

President Biden and his administration are painting a picture of a dysfunctional House majority that is full of secrets and unfit to govern.

If Kevin McCarthy wants to play hardball, the White House is showing that they are ready to get tough.