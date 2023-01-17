Domestic Terrorist Supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene Named To Homeland Security Committee

Facebook

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has defended and advocated for the domestic terrorists who attacked the Capitol on 1/6. Now she will serve on the Homeland Security Committee.

Via CNN:

Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona have been given committee assignments for the new Congress after being booted from their committees by Democrats and some Republicans for their incendiary remarks, sources told CNN.

The House GOP Steering Committee on Tuesday agreed to place Greene on the House Homeland Security Committee, which has jurisdiction over the border and will likely play a role in potentially impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Kevin McCarthy apparently promised Greene a seat on the the Homeland Security Committee, which could be dangerous for national security given that Greene has been one of the vocal members of the House in support of the domestic terrorists who attacked the Capitol on 1/6.

Rep. Greene is also desperate to impeach Biden administration officials and have a perch where she can attack the President and claim that he has jeopardized national security.

Trump is giving serious consideration to choosing Greene to be his running mate if he wins the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, so it makes that she would want a seat on a committee where she can both whitewash Trump’s record and attack President Biden.

Marjorie Taylor Greene who is thought of in many circles as a threat to national security will be conducting oversight over those who keep America safe.