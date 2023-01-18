Biden Special Counsel Demand Backfires On Republicans

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Republicans demanded that a special counsel be appointed to investigate Biden’s handling of classified docs, but now House Republicans are blocked from getting info by the special counsel investigation.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) wants all sorts of documents, but according to the Punchbowl AM Newsletter, there is a problem, “Comer’s investigation is just one of a number of House GOP queries into Biden’s document handling, along with efforts from Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner (R-Ohio). But due to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s decision to appoint a special counsel to look into the matter, many of the requests for information about the documents scandal are likely to be turned down while the DOJ probe unfolds.”

Most of the current Republican chairs have never run committees or conducted investigations, so they are sabotaging themselves to score political points and hopefully get a primetime segment on Fox News.

The special counsel investigation will likely clear President Biden of any wrongdoing. Biden followed the law when the classified documents were discovered. In contrast, Trump chose to break the law.

House Republicans wanted a special counsel to ‘even the score’ between Biden and Trump. They got what they wanted, but in the process, they sabotaged their own effort to smear the president with an investigation.