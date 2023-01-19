A Big Win For Democrats And Democracy As Court Tosses Arizona GOP Mail In Voting Lawsuit

Facebook

The Republican attacks on voting are a year-round effort, which is why it is important that a court in Arizona rejected a GOP challenge to the state’s no excuse mail-in voting.

AZ Central reported:

The three-judge appeals court rejected the party’s argument that mail-in voting violates the secrecy clause in the state Constitution, which requires that voters must have a way to conceal their choices on the ballot.

The state’s mail-in, or early voting, process does provide secrecy, the court found, “by requiring voters to ensure that they fill out their ballot in secret and seal the ballot in an envelope that does not disclose the voters’ choices.”

Court after court has ruled that mail-in voting is constitutional, but Republicans continue to follow the lead of Donald Trump and attack a method that they should be using to reach more voters and potentially win elections.

DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, DSCC Chair Gary Peters, and Arizona Democratic Party Chair Raquel Terán all replied to the ruling in a joint statement provided to PoliticusUSA:



This ruling is a win for all Arizonans. The state has a long history of running a popular and secure vote-by-mail system, and we were proud to help defend against Republicans’ continued attempts to undermine it.

As Republicans try to rig the rulebook and disregard the will of voters, Democrats stand united, ready to take Republicans to court to protect every eligible voter’s rights and ensure their vote is counted.

Republicans saw what Ron DeSantis was able to do in Florida, and they want to make it more difficult for voters who are likely to support Democratic candidates to show up and vote.

The attacks on mail-in voting are about shrinking the size of electorates so that Republicans can win.

Mail-in voting is safe and constitutional and Republicans are only costing themselves future elections by fighting it.