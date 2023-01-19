Trump And His Lawyers Embarrassed As Judge Sanctions Them Nearly $1 Million For Hillary Clinton Lawsuit

Facebook

Federal Judge John Middlebrooks sanctioned Trump and his lawyers nearly $1 million for abusing the legal system with a frivolous lawsuit against Hillary Clinton.

CNBC reported:



A federal judge on Thursday imposed nearly $1 million in sanctions on former President Donald Trump and his lawyer for filing a “frivolous” lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others that claimed they tried to rig the 2016 presidential election in Clinton’s favor.

“This case should never have been brought,” wrote Judge John Middlebrooks in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in his order sanctioning Trump for the civil suit, which the judge previously dismissed.

“Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start. No reasonable lawyer would have filed it. Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognizable legal claim.”

The point of such sanctions to hopefully deter other attorneys from filing frivolous lawsuits on Trump’s behalf. The same judge shredded the lawsuit when he initially dismissed it, and lawyers who filed lawsuits in other states based on Trump’s big lie have also been sanctioned.

Trump spent Thursday accidentally admitting to inciting violence while trying to blame the media for using the term the big lie. Judges are tired of Trump attempting to use their courtrooms as forums to make political points and get publicity.

Donald Trump isn’t the president, so there is less tolerance for his abuses of the courts and general nonsense.

It has been a humiliating month for Trump, and things could soon worsen.

The judicial branch of the government has been the one that has consistently acted as a guardrail and stood up to Trump.