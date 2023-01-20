DOJ Let’s Jim Jordan Know He Isn’t Getting Their Evidence Against Trump

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

In a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) the DOJ made it clear that he is not getting their criminal evidence against Trump.

CNN reported:

In a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan responding to a flurry of document requests, the DOJ said that “any oversight requests must be weighed against the department’s interests in protecting the integrity of its work.”

The letter added: “The Department’s mission to independently and impartially uphold the rule of law requires us to maintain the integrity of our investigations, prosecutions, and civil actions and to avoid even a perception that our efforts are influenced by anything but the law and the facts.”

…

The letter sheds light on how the department will resist providing information related to ongoing investigations, even as the department pledged Friday to accommodate lawmakers’ requests where possible, quoting former President Ronald Reagan.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter:

To put it another way, the DOJ sent the message that Jordan can forget about getting anything that might compromise an ongoing investigation.

One of the big reasons why Republicans wanted their select committee so badly is that they appear to have thought it would allow them to help Trump avoid an indictment. They also seem to be hoping to use the committee to funnel information to Trump as then Rep. Devin Nunes did from his leadership post on the House Intelligence Committee during the Mueller investigation.

Jim Jordan will need to decide if he wants to get into a long and potentially costly court fight with the DOJ because the criminal evidence that he claims to want is not going to be turned over.