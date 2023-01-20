Reeling Trump Withdraws Lawsuit Against Letitia James After Getting Punched In The Wallet

Facebook

It is not a coincidence that Trump withdrew his lawsuit against New York AG Letitia James less than a day after being hit with almost a million dollars in sanctions in Florida for his frivolous lawsuit against Hillary Clinton.

ABC News reported:

The withdrawal came in a brief document filed Friday morning with U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks, who late Thursday warned Trump’s legal team that the lawsuit appeared to verge on frivolous.

“Plaintiff, PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, by and through his undersigned counsel and pursuant to Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(a)(1)(A)(i), hereby voluntarily dismisses his claims in this action against Defendant, LETITIA JAMES, without prejudice,” the letter said.

…

Trump’s suit against James accused her “intimidation and harassment” and of making repeated “attempts to steal, destroy or control all things Trump.”

The lawsuit was a political stunt intended to make Trump look 'strong' as he continues to get his clock cleaned in courts around the country. The sanctions imposed by the judge in relation to Trump's lawsuit against Hillary Clinton appear to have gotten through to him and his lawyers.

Frivolous lawsuits are going to come at a very expensive cost. The goal should be to stop lawyers who know better from doing Trump's bidding and tying up the courts with nonsense.

By getting lucky once and winning, Trump has revealed himself to be one of history's great losers.