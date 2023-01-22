Sen. Chris Coons Destroys The Media Frenzy Over Biden Classified Documents

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) reminded ABC’s Martha Raddatz that the one big difference between Biden and Trump is that Trump thought he was above the law and made the DOJ get a warrant to search his home and recover stolen classified documents.

Video:

“There is one important document that distinguishes former Pres. Trump from Pres. Biden—that's a warrant,” Sen. Chris Coons tells @MarthaRaddatz. “It required an FBI search, a nonconsensual warrant driven search to get the documents from Mar-a-Lago.” https://t.co/DsKgQazxDJ pic.twitter.com/SqOAjCEB78 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 22, 2023

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:



RADDATZ: But how can you say he takes classified material seriously when some of what was found, they have been in his home for more than a decade, and he seemingly had no idea?

COONS: Well, the important point there, Martha, is that he had no idea. As you know, if you’re serving in the Senate or as vice president, you literally get millions of documents coming through your office week in and week out. And as you get more senior and as the matters that you’re handling are more important and occasional more classified, the volume gets higher.

So, I do think this was inadvertent. The whole point of having special counsel is to insure that and to give the American people confidence.

But, frankly, Martha, I also don’t think that this is an issue that’s keeping Americans up at night. I think they’re worried about much more day to day things like inflation, prices at the pump, prescription drug prices. Our president is making real progress in our economy, in our place in the world, in reducing prescription drug prices and in helping the average American family.

And I have some confidence that because he is fully cooperating, we will get to the bottom of this. And there is one important document that distinguishes former President Trump from President Biden, that’s a warrant. It required an FBI search, a non-consensual warrant-driven search to get the documents from Mar-a-Lago, and former President Trump continues to insist that he’s above the law, that he had the right to take whatever documents he chose to from the White House.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter:

Democrats have a point when they argue that the American people aren’t going to care about documents being found in Biden’s home. Would the American people have actually cared about the Trump classified documents if he didn’t lie about having them, force the DOJ to get a warrant to search his home, and potentially commit a crime in the process?

If Trump would have said oops, I should have had these, here you go, the story would have never blown up.

The special counsel is likely to conclude that Biden did not commit a crime, and the day that happens the corporate-owned mainstream press will never mention Biden and classified documents again.