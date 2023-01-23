Former FBI Official At Field Office That Allegedly Leaked Clinton Email Info Arrested For Ties To Russian Oligarch

Facebook

In 2016 the FBI’s New York field office allegedly leaked Hillary Clinton email info. The man who ran counterintelligence in that office has been arrested for ties to a Russian oligarch.

ABC News reported:

Charles McGonigal, who was the special agent in charge of counterintelligence in the FBI’s New York Field Office, is under arrest over his ties to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire who has been sanctioned by the United States and criminally charged last year with violating those sanctions.

…

McGonigal and Shestakov, who worked for the FBI investigating oligarchs, allegedly agreed in 2021 to investigate a rival Russian oligarch in return for payments from Deripaska, according to the Justice Department. McGonigal and Shestakov are accused of receiving payments through shell companies and forging signatures in order to keep it a secret that Deripaska was paying them.

In 2016 The FBI’s New York Field Office Was Accused Of Leaking Hillary Clinton Email Information

In 2016, Reuters reported that then FBI Director James Comey made his infamous announcement that the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails was being reopened because the FBI feared leaks by an anti-Clinton faction within the New York field office:

Two law enforcement sources familiar with the FBI’s New York Field Office, which initially discovered the emails, said a faction of investigators based in the office is known to be hostile to Hillary Clinton. A spokeswoman for the FBI’s New York office said she had no knowledge about this.

Rudy Giuliani claimed that agents in the NY field office leaked to him about Clinton’s emails. An investigation was opened in 2019, but that investigation quietly vanished during the Trump presidency.

The suspicion that there was something wrong at the FBI New York field office has been confirmed.

It is a little hard to believe that it is a coincidence that the same field office that was alleged to have leaked Clinton email information to the Trump campaign had one of its top officials arrested for leaks to a Russian oligarch.

The idea that Trump stole the 2016 election with help from his Russian friends gains credibility with each new revelation.