Trump Claims He Doesn’t Need A Physical Because He Can Hit A Golf Ball

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Trump rides in a golf cart while he plays but claims he doesn’t need a physical because he can hit a golf ball.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

A great honor to have won the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club, one of the best courses in the Country, in Palm Beach County, Florida. Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is that, in a very real way, it serves as a physical exam, only MUCH tougher. You need strength and stamina to WIN, & I have strength & stamina – most others don’t. You also need strength & stamina to GOVERN!

Trump isn’t holding any campaign events outside of his properties, and his campaign is struggling to raise money. The failed former president recently attacked evangelical Christians and accused them of disloyalty because they haven’t lined up to support him ahead of the 2024 election.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter:

What at first appears to be more Trump delusion is a sign that he is worried about the criticism coming from the right about his health and questions about him being strong enough to handle a presidential campaign.

Those questions are valid because Trump appeared to barely make it through the 2020 campaign, where he seemed to be largely disinterested in participating outside of rallies to complain and tell the nation that the election was being stolen before people had started voting.

Hitting a golf ball is not a substitute for a physical, especially when the hitter has to take a golf cart to get to the tee.