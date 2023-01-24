A Dozen Classified Documents Have Been Found At Mike Pence’s House

Facebook

Former Vice President Mike Pence had a dozen classified documents discovered at his house last week by his lawyer.

CNN reported:

A lawyer for former Vice President Mike Pence discovered about a dozen documents marked as classified at Pence’s Indiana home last week, and he has turned those classified records over to the FBI, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The FBI and the Justice Department’s National Security Division have launched a review of the documents and how they ended up in Pence’s house in Indiana.

Pence, like Biden, turned the classified documents over to the FBI voluntarily. The former vice president had the search of his conducted as a precaution.

The Pence and Biden situations are different from Donald Trump’s in that both of the men turned over the classified documents to the authorities as soon as they were found. Neither the current president nor former vice president claimed ownership of the documents or tried to fight the DOJ over their return.

The Pence classified documents news should take some wind out of the sails of Republicans who are trying to turn the Biden story into a major scandal.

The fact that both Pence and Biden followed the law and immediately turned over the documents illustrates how criminal Donald Trump’s behavior