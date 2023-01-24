Lindsey Graham Goes Into Damage Control Mode After Vouching For Biden And Not Trump On Classified Docs

Facebook

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that he would be shocked if there was anything sinister going on with Biden and classified docs. He has never made the same statement about Trump and then tried to walk it back.

Clip of Sen. Graham talking to reporters:

Graham was asked what his national security questions were on the Biden classified documents.

The South Carolina senator answered, “The same thing for Trump. Why did you do it? What was in the documents? Where were they held? Who had access to them? Let me just say this. I’ve known President Biden for a long time. I don’t think. I’d be shocked of there was anything sinister here.”

Graham realized what he said at some point and tweeted:

I don’t believe there were ‘sinister motives’ with regards to the handling of classified information by President Biden, President Trump, or Vice President Pence. We have a classified information problem which needs to be fixed. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 24, 2023

Lindsey Graham’s most well-known response to Trump’s classified documents scandal was to threaten that there will be riots in the streets if Trump is indicted, so whether he intentionally meant to do, Graham gave a starkly different characterization of the two situations.

No one is out there vouching for Donald Trump’s character, which is revealing. The best defense Republicans could come up with for Trump was that he moved out of the White House in a hurry.

Republicans have never been able to credibly defend why Trump lied about having the classified documents, claimed that they were his, and refused to give them back. Sen. Graham had a moment of truth when he defended the character of President Biden and didn’t do the same for Trump.

Sen. Graham is finding that no tweet can erase the past or reverse time.