Republicans Are Rebelling Against Kevin McCarthy’s Plan To Kick Democrats Off Of Committees

Some House Republicans are saying that they will vote against Speaker McCarthy’s plan to kick Democrats like Reps. Schiff, Swalwell, and Omar off of their committees.

House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has already chosen Reps. Schiff and Swalwell to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, and it would be unprecedented for McCarthy to unilaterally block them.

Rep. Omar would require a full vote of the House to be removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee, and House Republicans are rebelling.

So far, two House Republicans have signaled that they would vote no:

Spartz won't support McCarthy in denying Dems committee seats "without due process." Says, “As I spoke against it on the House floor two years ago, I will not support this charade" and "McCarthy needs to stop “bread and circuses” in Congress and start governing for a change.” — Billy House (@HouseInSession) January 24, 2023

Another GOP defection over ousting Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs. Mace told me she is likely to vote NO and now Spartz is a NO. McCarthy can’t lose more than four.

“As I spoke against it on the House floor two years ago, I will not support this charade again,” Spartz said pic.twitter.com/s46fbzoIP4 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 24, 2023

When Reps. Gosar and Greene were removed from their committee assignments the moves were done through a bipartisan vote in the last Congress.

House Republicans who talk about due process are saying that they want a full House vote on stripping any member of their committee assignments.

If two more House Republicans come out in opposition to pushing Democrats off of their committees, McCarthy won’t have the votes needed to pass such a move on the House floor.

McCarthy is finding out that catering to Trump and the far right comes with its own problems.

If a vote to remove these Democrats comes to the House floor, Kevin McCarthy cold be humiliated.