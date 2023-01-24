Ted Cruz Gets Eaten Alive By His Own Classified Documents Hypocrisy

Facebook

In a matter of seconds, Sen. Ted Cruz went from calling for searches of Hunter Biden’s home and suggesting that President Biden committed crimes to excusing Mike Pence for being in the same situation.

Video of Cruz:

TED CRUZ: The FBI needs to search the University of Delaware and Hunter Biden's home and business addresses LARRY KUDLOW: What about Pence, a friend of both of ours, who found classified documents in his home? CRUZ: Oh look, Mike Pence has explained where these came from pic.twitter.com/VZwobf8RZl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2023

Cruz said on Fox Business, “Then this shifts from a political problem to a problem of very serious criminal liability and major crimes, so the FBI needs to search the University of Delaware archives and they need to search Hunter Biden’s home and business addresses.”

A few seconds later, Larry Kudlow asked Cruz about Mike Pence, and he answered,”Look, the Mike Pence story, as you noted, it’s still early. He’s a good friend. He’s a good man. He’s explained where these came from….That was a mistake, but there’s no reason to think it was anything but inadvertent.”

Sen. Cruz thinks he’s pulling a fast one, but the difference between Pence and Biden is that Biden is the sitting president who nominated the current attorney general. Biden followed the law, as Mike Pence did, but the turning the documents over immediately. Cruz knows very well that President Biden is following the DOJ’s wishes by not discussing it.

Joe Biden and Mike Pence do the same thing, but Ted Cruz thinks one is a crime and the other is not because one person is a Democrat and the other is a Republican.

There is no need to search Hunter Biden’s home or business. He was not in the government and he would not have access to classified information.

Do you know who did have access to classified information?

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

The FBI should probably search their homes and businesses right away.

Ted Cruz’s immediate pivot is what partisan hypocrisy looks like, and it was a perfect example of how the Mike Pence story undercuts the Republican Biden classified documents hysteria.