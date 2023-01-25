Adam Schiff Torches Kevin McCarthy After Being Blocked From Intel Committee

Facebook

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) warned Speaker McCarthy that he will not stop Democrats from defending democracy by kicking them off of committees.

Video of Schiff:

Adam Schiff, "I can assure you if the former president or Kevin McCarthy believes that this is going to stop any of us from fighting to protect our democracy, they're going to find out that the opposite is true. It only will intensify our commitment to doing so." pic.twitter.com/MrIMuzi2Ml — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 25, 2023

Rep Schiff said:

I could just say that Mr. McCarthy’s rationalizations, justifications keep shifting. The cardinal sin appears to be that I led the impeachment of his master in mar-a-lago, for withholding hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid in Ukraine, a nation at war with Russia in order to extort that country into helping Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. We proved those facts and got the first bipartisan vote in the Senate in history to remove a president. Kevin McCarthy calls that a hoax. Well, it was not a hoax.

But he will do the former president’s bidding. This is something the former president wants. I can assure you if the former president or Kevin McCarthy believes that this is going to stop any of us from fighting to protect our democracy, they’re going to find out that the opposite is true. It only will intensify our commitment to doing so.

I want to mention with respect to Mr. Swalwell also that as he indicated, I sat in on that briefing. Mr. Swalwell has served honorably on our committee. Never accused of any wrongdoing. This is a patently unfair smear by Mr. McCarthy. But that’s what he traffics in. That’s what we are seeing.

Republicans are likely to lose the House next year. Rep. Schiff will probably run for Senate in 2024, but McCarthy’s version of political payback and Trump appeasement is likely to have a very short shelf life.

Democrats will now work even harder to protect the nation, and will not be deterred by Kevin McCarthy’s anti-democracy tactics.